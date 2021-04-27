Billie Eilish sends fans wild with preview of upcoming single Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish has shared a preview of her new single, 'Happier Than Ever', on social media.
The 19-year-old pop megastar has amassed more than 13 million views on the Instagram clip at the time of writing.
Billie appears with her blonde locks in a golden scalloped chair in the visual for the haunting track.
She sings: "When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever."
There is no word yet on when the track will be released.
The snippet comes days after the Grammy-winner teased "things are coming".
Alongside a snap of herself in a cardigan, Billie wrote: "things are comingggg (sic)"
In February, the 'Therefore I Am' hitmaker gave an exciting album update, in which she revealed she was "almost done" with her new album.
Billie said that the follow-up to her record-breaking 2019 debut LP 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' will likely boast 16 tracks.
And she later shared a studio snap on Instagram, as she neared the end of the process.
She simply captioned the grainy photograph: "almost done."
Billie had previously teased: “There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that."
The 'No Time To Die' singer told fans that she'll be beginning a "new era" this year.
She said on her Instagram story in December: "It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I've got some s*** to put out."
At the start of the clip, she joked that she won't give her fans her new album if they keep poking fun at her green hair.
She quipped: ""F*** you guys. Stop making fun of me, my God! I’m f****** making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"
Meanwhile, the 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker is set to release a photobook and audiobook about her life and career.
Billie will document her childhood and her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager in the audiobook, which is narrated by herself, while she'll share never-before-seen photographs from when she was growing up to touring the world in the self-made book.
A statement about the audiobook read: “This is an audiobook like no other – providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie’s own words."
And of the tome, which will be released on May 11 in hardback and as an e-book, Billie - whose brother Finneas co-writes and produces her music - said: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.