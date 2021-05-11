Billie Eilish was worried about going blonde after years of dying her hair

Billie Eilish thought her hair would "burn" off when she dyed it blonde.
The 19-year-old star has opened up on changing her signature look and she admitted she's done so much to her locks over the years that she was worried about the impact of another style overhaul.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week, she said: "I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while. I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair.
"It was like me, with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, ‘Ah! So sick! I want it!’
“So I kind of thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it!”
Billie also revealed it took her six weeks to go fully blonde, and had her first appointment back on January 16.
Meanwhile, the 'Your Power' hitmaker recently admitted she was "really offended" when people praised her for "feeling comfortable in her bigger skin".
Billie - who debuted her new look on the cover of British Vogue magazine as she posed in a lingerie-style corset and skirt.
And she has explained that she started wearing baggy clothing because of her insecurities about her body, which were “the initial reason" for her depression when she was "younger".
She admitted: “It made me really offended when people were like, ‘Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin.
“Jesus Christ?! Good for me? F*** off. The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”
The Grammy-winner insisted that women should feel "empowered" whether they show off their skin or hide their body behind oversized clothes.
She said: “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a s*** and you’re a w****. If I am, then I’m proud.
“Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.