Billie Eilish would 'jump off a cliff' if fans had bad experience meeting her

Billie Eilish would "jump off a cliff" if her fans had a bad experience meeting her.
The 'bad guy' hitmaker always wants her supporters to have the best time when seeing her live or meeting her and she has made it her mission to make sure all people she meets "feel the highest high that they could possibly feel" around her.
She said: "I wanted to be the artist that I would want to be a fan of. The idea that somebody could meet me and have a bad experience makes me wanna jump off a cliff, like, seriously. I want everyone that I come in contact with to feel completely just the highest high that they could possibly feel."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Billie was forced to cancel her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour back in March 2020 and whilst she admits it "sucked" not being able to go out on the road, she has enjoyed her time off.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she added: "It felt, um, the same as it felt for everybody else. It was so weird. Like, none of the year went at all the way I thought [it would], and … I really think that’s for everyone, obviously. I think I’m just glad that I had the year before that to really have a moment. The year sucked, and if I could go back and change it, I would, but at the same time, I’ve gotten more time off than I’ve ever ever ever ever had. And of course I think that goes for everyone. But that was true for me after two weeks of it. Two weeks already at the beginning of quarantine was the most time I had off in, like, four years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.