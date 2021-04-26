Billie Piper: I can relate to Britney Spears

Billie Piper feels she can relate to Britney Spears.
The 38-year-old actress first found fame when she was 13-years-old and she admitted that she sees some similarities between herself and the 'Toxic' singer, who suffered a breakdown.
She said: "I don’t know anyone who worked as hard as I did at 15.
"It was a combination of burnout, the trauma of becoming really famous, being disconnected with my family, a lack of control in my life – hence the eating disorder. I also felt I was a teenager and changing emotionally and psychologically so much. When I think of the life I lived as a child, with an 18-hour working day and never seeing my family, I see how it negatively impacted my life. My experience is one I just escaped from but it could have gone one or two ways. You think, 'It is so easy not to come out of that alive or without any trust and without some crippling mental health issue.'"
Billie - who was also married to actor Laurence Fox - was also grateful for getting married at 19 to Chris Evans as it gave her the "space" she needed to work on herself and her acting career.
Speaking about her married years, she explained to the Happy Place podcast: "I needed them so badly and it also gave me space to reinvent with acting."
Billie had previously explained that by the time she reached adulthood, she felt "burnt out".
The 'Because We Want To' hitmaker said: "There was this real streak of rebellion, it was a bit like ‘f*** you’ to everyone, and I felt quite uncompromising about that in a way that is a certain type of late teen, early-20s energy that can carry on. But I also had met and been in a relationship with Chris Evans at that age, and he was someone who knew the industry, who knew the world, who knew how important it was for me to have some semblance of normal life."
