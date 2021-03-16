Billie Piper reflects on 'healing time' with Chris Evans

Billie Piper has described her marriage to Chris Evans as a "very healing time".
The 38-year-old actress - who was in a relationship with the Virgin Radio DJ from 2000 to 2004 - admitted she was "happiest" during their time together despite the public seeing their party lifestyle as "reckless".
She told the 'Changes With Annie Macmanus' podcast: "Even though our life was completely wild – in comparison to other people’s lives – I felt like I was living out a lot of my uni years or something because we spent a great deal of time travelling and drinking and meeting people that I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise.
"Also I’d become so reclusive before I met him. So it felt like a very healing time, although the world looked upon it as a reckless time.
“It’s just crazy to think that when I was at my happiest as a teen, everyone thought I was at my saddest.”
Now happily in a relationship with musician Johnny Lloyd since 2016, Billie - who had her first number one single 'Because We Want To' when she was just 15 - admitted she still holds "fond memories" of her time with Chris.
She added: "I’ve always got really fond memories and a lot of love and warmth (for that time). It felt like a really important moment in my life.”
Meanwhile, Billie previously reflected on lessons learned in the past, including her past relationships with 5ive singer Ritchie Neville, and her Las Vegas wedding with Chris when she was just 18.
Despite growing up fast, the star feels her wild past has helped her later in life as she credits being focused as a mother and actress now to getting "quite a lot" of things "out of her system" at a young age.
She admitted: "I got quite a lot of things out of my system at quite a young age, which meant that I was able to focus when I became an actor.
"There's a lot to be grateful for. I'm not sure I'd choose it for my own kids, but it taught me a great deal and it helped me to focus on what it is I actually want to achieve and not get seduced by the fame that comes with it."
