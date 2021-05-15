Billie Piper's fame anxiety

Billie Piper's anxiety was made worse by fame.
The 38-year-old actress and singer admits being famous is "completely unnatural" and it can exacerbate feelings that are already there, including her struggle with anxiety.
She said: "Whatever you've got there will be made worse by fame, because it’s completely unnatural. It’s traumatic becoming famous. When I hear kids say [they want to be famous], I just want to shake them."
Billie had to turn off the documentary about Britney Spears because she found it so "upsetting".
Speaking about the documentary, she added: "Oh, my God. I had to turn it off, if I’m honest. There are so many things in there that I found upsetting ...
"How people behave around you, and how they think they can have access to you. The sense of a moral compass is completely destroyed."
Billie thought she had a lot of say in her career at first but she soon realised she didn't.
Discussing the early stages of her own career, she explained: "I thought I had a lot because I’d get to choose my outfits and my dancers and I would be coming in with ideas for my choreographer. Creative input is very different to the overview. I had little to no agency at that time in my life."
Billie has experienced some "totally inappropriate male banter" in the past.
Speaking to inews.co.uk, she said: "It was a very jumped-up, moneyed time in the music industry and I think people were massively seduced by that. I saw a lot of adults behaving badly. Just things they would talk about, jokes they would make … things they would say to you as a guy to a girl. Just totally inappropriate. Male banter, you know."
