Billie Piper's work and home life balance

Billie Piper says striking a balance between work and home life is "unachievable".
The 38-year-old actress - who has Eugene, nine, and Winston, 12, with Laurence Fox and two-year-old daughter Tallulah with her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd - admits it is tough to balance motherhood and her career and she admits she spends some nights crying over it.
Speaking on the Happy Place podcast, she said: "This idea of striking a balance is unachievable. When I am at work all day long that shows in my kids, or in my relationship with my partner ... If I'm not at work, it shows in me. I cry at the end of every day and spend an hour in bed saying, 'I'll be better tomorrow, I swear'. I'm going to read my parenting manual tonight and everything will be better."
Meanwhile, Billie previously revealed she thinks being a parent makes her a "better actor".
She explained: "I would say being a parent makes you a better actor ... You're exposed to enormous emotions all day long with children and they are an incredible study. Your feelings around them are also really interesting and deeply powerful. Also you have no time. So you do things quickly, effectively, efficiently. Before kids, you would pore over acting roles, spend days thinking how you were going to say a word and what that word meant. I don't personally do that anymore, and I think it's better for it."
And when asked if her ambitions change with age, she added: "Yeah. I would say they're always changing for me, but within the world that I'm working in now I'm quite happy with where I'm at … I’m happy to be able to say it truthfully. I'm able to say that and actually mean it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.