Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcome baby daughter

Bindi Irwin has welcomed a baby daughter with her husband Chandler Powell.
The 22-year-old star confirmed on Instagram that she gave birth to her first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Thursday (03.25.21).
Bindi honoured her late father – conservationist Steve Irwin – with the middle names Warrior Irwin and said they were a tribute to her dad's life as a "wildlife warrior".
She wrote on the social media site: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.
"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad (sic)."
Bindi continued: "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."
She recently revealed that her baby will be calling her grandmother Terri Irwin "bunny".
Bindi explained: "My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother. We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she’s going to be called 'Bunny'.
"When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbour down the street was always called Bunny'. It only just dawned on us that it wasn’t her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood."
