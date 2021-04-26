Bindi Irwin devastated that her daughter won't meet her dad

Bindi Irwin admitted it's "devastating" knowing that her late father Steve Irwin won't get to meet his granddaughter.
The 22-year-old conservationist and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, into the world on March 25.
And Bindi has documented her road to motherhood in the new series, 'Crikey! It’s a Baby', on Discovery+, in which she opened up about how difficult it is knowing that her little girl won't get to form a bond with her father, because "he would’ve loved her the most".
In a preview clip for the show, Bindi admitted: "It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet (my dad), and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection.
“But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about Dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was.
“It’s gonna be really special for her to know him through us … to tell her about what an amazing man he was.
“It is really hard, it’s hard that he’s not here because out of everyone in the world he would’ve loved her the most. He would’ve loved her so much, but I think, in a way, he is still with us. His heart and soul lives on in all of us, so he’s never really gone.”
Bindi announced she had given birth on Instagram with a sweet picture of herself and Chandler holding baby Grace.
She wrote: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.
"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad (sic)."
She continued: "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."
Steve - who was known as The Crocodile Hunter - tragically passed away in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced through the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary.
