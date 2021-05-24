Bindi Irwin marks two month with baby daughter: 'She is the happiest little light'

Bindi Irwin has described her daughter as “the happiest little light in the world”.
The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Monday (25.05.21) to mark two months since she and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, into the world.
And in the sweet post, Bindi heaped praise on her little bundle of joy.
She wrote alongside a picture of Grace: “Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world.
“P.S. For those wondering, her super cute outfit supports conservation and you can find it in the link in my bio. (sic)”
Bindi announced she had given birth on Instagram on in late March with a sweet picture of herself and Chandler holding baby Grace.
And the ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star explained she had chosen the middle names Warrior Irwin for her tot in memory of her late father, Steve Irwin, whom she called “the most incredible wildlife warrior”.
She wrote: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.
"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad (sic)."
Bindi continued: "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.