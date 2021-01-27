Bindi Irwin: My wedding was 'really special'

Bindi Irwin says her low-key wedding was “really special”, despite her initial plans being cancelled because of COVID-19.
The 22-year-old conservationist and television personality tied the knot with Chandler Powell in March last year just as the coronavirus pandemic was shutting down countries across the world.
And although the pandemic meant the couple had to change their plans at the last minute, Bindi has said she still enjoyed the scaled down ceremony, which took place at her family’s home in Australia Zoo.
Speaking alongside her family during an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, she said: “It was really crazy. You always plan your wedding with lots of guests and I think it was just us and the animals. Very, very small. But it was really, really special. We’re just glad to be married and to be husband and wife while taking on this wild 2020 and new 2021.”
Chandler agreed with his wife – who is currently expecting their first child – as he joked their honeymoon involved “taking care of 1,200 animals” at the zoo, which was closed to the public.
He added: “Holy moly. It was crazy because Australia Zoo was actually temporarily closed for a period of time during the pandemic. So we got married and then our honeymoon was taking care of 1,200 animals with no guests coming in. So it was a wild time.”
Although many of their wedding plans had to change, Bindi’s brother Robert and mother Terri were still able to take part in the ceremony, as they both live on the site of Australia Zoo with Bindi and Chandler.
And 17-year-old Robert – who gave his big sister away as their father, Steve Irwin, passed away in 2006 – said he was “emotional” on the day.
He explained: “It was amazing. It was definitely just one of the most incredible moments of my entire life. I felt so honoured when Bindi first asked me to walk her down the aisle. When everything was coming down to the wire and we were planning this wedding, it was really, really hard because of course there were no guests. It was a little bit chaotic, but at the end of the day it all came together and it was just the most beautiful moment ever.
“I think, for me, I was incredibly emotional at the same time. Not only being so proud for Bindi and [having] such a happy day, but also thinking how much I wish that Dad could’ve been there. That was his job to walk her down the aisle. But I felt very honoured to be there, I guess sort of on his behalf. I think we definitely felt him on the day. It was incredibly emotional, but just so special. I’ll never, ever forget that. It was amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.