Bindi Irwin reveals the unique name her daughter will call her grandmother

Bindi Irwin’s daughter will call Terri Irwin “bunny”.
The 22-year-old conservationist and her husband Chandler Powell are currently expecting their first child together, and Bindi has now revealed the impending arrival won’t be calling her grandmother Terri anything traditional, as they’ve picked out an animal-themed nickname instead.
Bindi said: “My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother. We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she’s going to be called ‘Bunny’. When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called ‘Bunny’. It only just dawned on us that it wasn’t her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood.”
And Bindi’s younger brother Robert has also switched up his own title, as he wants to be called “funcle” – for fun uncle – instead of just uncle.
She added: “Robert has decided that ‘uncle’ needed an upgrade and he’s now calling himself the ‘funcle’ which means fun uncle. I love it!”
Unfortunately, Bindi’s father Steve Irwin won’t see the arrival of his granddaughter, as he passed away in 2006 after being pierced through the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary.
But the ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star has insisted she’ll keep his legacy alive by sitting her daughter down to watch his extensive catalog of television work.
Speaking to The Bump, she said: “My dad would have been the best grandfather. I always joke that if he was still here we’d never see our baby because he’d take her on all kinds of adventures! I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she’ll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.