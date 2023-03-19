Blac Chyna shows off result of having face fillers dissolved after she was left ‘looking like Jigsaw’

Blac Chyna has shown off the results of having the face fillers dissolved she said left her looking like Jigsaw from ‘Saw’.

The 34-year-old model and reality TV star, born Angela White and who rose to fame as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for the rapper’s ‘Monster’ hit, stepped out for the first time since her facial treatment as she continues her surgeries to get back to a “baseline” look to attend Alexis Skyy’s Ellements Magazine Cover Reveal Party in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. (17.03.23)

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

