Blackpink's Rose named Tiffany and Co.'s global brand ambassador

Blackpink star Rosé has been named a global brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co..
The 24-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a member of the K-Pop girl group - gushed that she is "very honoured and excited" to represent the iconic jewellery brand as she has worn their pieces since she was a teenager.
Rosé told Vogue: “I’ve worn Tiffany jewellery since I was in high school.
“To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I’m very honoured and excited.”
Meanwhile, the 'On the Ground' singer - who released her debut solo project, 'R', to acclaim last month - has shared how her mom was her fashion idol growing up.
She recalled: “I still remember when she used to work full-time back in New Zealand. How she would dress up in the chicest black fitted blazer and pencil skirt.
“I admire her in so many ways, [especially] how responsible, respectful, and kind she is to the people around her.”
She added: "She always looked like a boss with her dark red lipstick and perfectly styled hair.
“She was always my idol. I wanted to look like her when I grew up.”
Rosé - who follows in the footsteps of the likes of Lupita Nyong'o and Elle Fanning as an ambassador for Tiffany's - is the face of the brand's HardWear digital campaign and posed in 18K gold gauge link necklaces for the shoot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.