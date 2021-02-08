Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani poke fun at romance in new commerical

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton poked fun at their relationship in a new commercial for T-Mobile.
The engaged couple were joined by their friend and former 'Voice' coach Adam Levine in the ad, which aired during a Super Bowl commercial break on Sunday (07.02.21).
The promo was set "a few years ago" with Gwen 51, FaceTiming Adam to discuss how she is ready to "start dating again".
She told the Maroon 5 singer: "I'm sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different.
"Maybe someone from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman."
Unfortunately, Adam's patchy mobile signal meant he just heard: "I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong confident woman."
Blake, 44, then appeared at Adam's table to scream about "winks and nachos", prompting the 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmaker to tell Gwen on the call: "I have your guy."
The ad then jumped to the couple's fictitious first date, where they were surprised to see one another.
Gwen said: "Blake? Um. Hilarious, right? I mean, no? Are you wearing spurs? Did you ride a horse here?"
A T-Mobile voiceover then cut in to quip: "Don't trust your love life to just any network."
The ad ended when Blake - who has been dating Gwen for more than five years - asked Gwen if he could give her a ride home.
The Super Bowl broadcast is famously packed with star-studded adverts, and Gwen and Blake weren't the only couple to make a commercial together.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis teamed up with Shaggy for a Cheetos promo which saw the 'Black Swan' actress hiding around the house to eat her husband's Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix - but her orange-dusted fingers and mouth rendered her musical denials of 'It Wasn't Me' unconvincing.
