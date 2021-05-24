Blake Shelton makes friends with opossum: 'I ended up hanging out with it'

Blake Shelton made friends with an opossum after it wandered into his backyard.
The 44-year-old country star recently uploaded a video to Instagram showing the furry marsupial in his garden, and has now explained he befriended the creature after it stole his food off of his outdoor grill.
He said: “I was at the house in Oklahoma, and I was there by myself and I grilled something on the grill. And I got it out, I was letting it cool off and I went back to get it and a damn opossum over there, look, eating my … I actually grilled some fish. I was like ‘hey man.’”
Blake was initially startled to see the opossum munching on his fish, but decided to sit down with hit and stroke its fur.
He told Kelly Clarkson on her ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: “I ended up petting it and hanging out with it. See look at it, he likes me.”
Meanwhile, Blake recently shared the advice he would give to his younger self, as he said he would have told himself to relax more often.
He said: "I would have told myself to get more rest back then. When I started I was 24 and lived life to the max back then. It's probably why I ran out of battery so soon."
The star also revealed that he regrets some of the fashion choices he made during his early days of stardom, particularly the mullet hairstyle.
Blake explained: "I would have told that kid, 'Hey man, the mullet's not as cool as you think it is."
The 'All About Tonight' singer says that he is a "slow slug" and enjoys spending time sitting down as a coach on 'The Voice'.
He joked: "These days I'm just kind of a slow slug. Luckily I got the job on 'The Voice' and I get to sit in the red chair most of the time for a living."
