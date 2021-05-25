Blake Shelton: My wedding will be great - if Gwen Stefani plans it

Blake Shelton thinks his wedding to Gwen Stefani will be "great" - but only if she plans it.
The Voice coach is taking a back seat when it comes to wedding planning because he knows his wife-to-be is going to do a great job and is having a "blast" getting to organise everything ahead of their big day.
He said: "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great.
"She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."
And the 44-year-old singer knows Gwen will make the whole wedding more "classy".
He added: "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders - you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."
The 'God's Country' star has confessed he even doesn't pick his own clothes, preferring if the No Doubt hitmaker takes charge when it comes to that as she does a much better job than him.
Speaking to USA Today about his lack of decision making, he shared: "I never pick my own clothes unless I'm doing one of these FaceTime calls with you, and I put on a cap and shirt. But she picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for The Voice. I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That's not a Gwen wedding thing. That's just in general."
