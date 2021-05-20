Blake Shelton revealed 1980s wedding song choice

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have chosen the first dance song for their wedding.
The couple - who got engaged in October after five years together - are expected to marry this summer and the country singer has revealed the surprising choice they've made for when it comes to stepping on the dance floor as husband and wife for the first time.
The 'God's Country' singer was asked about their first dance plans during an appearance via video link on 'The Tonight Show'.
He quipped: "I think it's called the 'Wedding March'."
Host Jimmy Fallon laughed and said: "Not that song, not the procession. No, no, I want at the reception, you come out of a fog machine...and they're like, 'Here is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton! And now time for the couple's first dance.' And then, what do we hear?"
The 'Voice' coach pulled out his phone to look up the name of the song in question, which is by Orchestral Manoeuveres In the Dark.
He said: "It's 'If You Leave' from the 'Pretty in Pink' soundtrack."
But Jimmy didn't believe his guest, prompting Blake to explain how it appealed to his and Gwen's shared love of the 1980s.
Jimmy said: "That's not true at all."
Blake showed his phone to the camera and insisted: "I swear, I have it right here. We talked about this, we both love the song, we're both fans of the '80s, why not?"
Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - recently revealed the pair are planning a small wedding for just their family.
Discussing Blake's previous claims friend Adam Levine would perform at their nuptials, she said: "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band.
"I feel like we're not. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple—really simple...
"It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."
But the 51-year-old star doesn't think having a small wedding will make it any less fun than a lavish celebration.
She added: "Though, it's going to be fun. We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big, like—you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."
