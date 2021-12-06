Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani wedding was his 'greatest gig'

Blake Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani was the "greatest gig" of his life.
The 45-year-old country music star and Gwen, 52, tied the knot on July 3 at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, and he's reflected on their big day during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.
Blake - who has previously been married to Kaynette Williams, between 2003 and 2006, and Miranda Lambert, between 2011 and 2015 - shared: "It was all her idea, her vision. All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. It’s the greatest gig I ever had."
Blake also joked that he was "too lazy" to get too involved in the wedding planning.
He said: "At one point I was saying in an interview, ‘Let Gwen just do whatever she wants for the wedding,’ and then some writer wrote, ‘Oh look, he’s already a lazy, deadbeat husband.' But the truth is, I am."
Meanwhile, Blake recently revealed that he'd love to have a Las Vegas residency.
The singer would relish the chance to perform in Sin City and has already imagined creating something similar to Garth Brooks' one-man show, which he performed at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.
He explained: "I've always wanted to do a show like [Garth's].
"Now I probably waited too long because I don't play guitar as good as I used to. The key thing for Garth was that he could just walk out there and play a million different songs. I always meant to do something like that. It's just my career hasn't had the window of time to do it up until now.
"I definitely think that there's a good chance of me doing something like that."
