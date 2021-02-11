Blake Shelton says people always question his relationship with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is asked how he ended up in a relationship with Gwen Stefani “every day”.
The ‘God’s Country’ hitmaker recently got engaged to the former No Doubt singer after five years together, and the pair also starred in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile over the weekend, which poked fun at their unlikely relationship.
And talking about the advertisement – in which Gwen is wrongly set up on a date with Blake after Adam Levine mishears her describing her ideal man – Blake has admitted it was “so funny” to film because people often wonder “what happened to this world” to make the two of them fall for each other.
Speaking on the ‘Today’ show, he said: “That’s what was funny about that commercial. Every day, if I look at social media or wherever, there’s always somebody commenting, going, ‘Man, what the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now.’
“So we thought it’d be fun to have some fun with it.”
The comments come after the commercial was aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday (07.02.21), and showed Gwen sitting down for a FaceTime call with her ‘The Voice’ co-star and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
The promo clip was set “a few years ago” and sees the two friends discuss how Gwen is ready to "start dating again".
She told Adam: "I'm sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different.
"Maybe someone from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman."
Unfortunately, Adam's patchy mobile signal meant he just heard: "I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong confident woman."
Blake, 44, then appeared at Adam's table to scream about "wings and nachos", prompting the 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmaker to tell Gwen on the call: "I have your guy."
The ad then jumped to the couple's fictitious first date, where they were surprised to see one another.
Gwen said: "Blake? Um. Hilarious, right? I mean, no? Are you wearing spurs? Did you ride a horse here?"
A T-Mobile voiceover then cut in to quip: "Don't trust your love life to just any network."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.