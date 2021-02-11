Blake Shelton takes it 'very serious' being a stepfather

Blake Shelton takes it "very seriously" being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's children.
The 'God Gave Me You' hitmaker "can't imagine" not having Gwen's children - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - in his life as he opened up about being a stepfather.
He said: "I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."
And the 44-year-old singer has a stepfather himself and admits his own experience has served as "good inspiration" on how to be the best stepdad.
Speaking on The Ride with Kimo & Heather, he added: "I have a stepfather in my life who is my hero. I love my stepfather and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."
Meanwhile, Blake previously admitted being responsible for Gwen's children has been a "scary moment" for him with the added responsibility.
He said: "It's been a scary moment for me. It's one thing to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."
And Gwen had previously gushed over Blake's ability to be a "good" father figure.
The singer said: "He is a good dad. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, 'You gotta get home - I need help!' It’s hard ...I feel as if I spent the last four years healing - trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts."
