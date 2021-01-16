Blake Shelton vows to drop 10 pounds before marrying Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton wants to shed 10 pounds before he walks down the aisle with Gwen Stefani.
The 44-year-old country star and ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker got engaged in October after five years together, and the singer has vowed to lose weight to look his best on their wedding day.
Blake added that he’s readjusted all of the mirrors in the couple’s home to make himself look slimmer.
Speaking on Luke Bryan’s Apple Music show 'Party Barn Radio’, he spilled: “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It’s out there now, I can’t let people down.
“I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house. So they look like you when you’re taking a selfie from up above because you can’t even stand and look at myself in the mirror.
“I’ve rearranged them or they’re kind of angled down, looking down at me. So I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”
Meanwhile, Gwen recently admitted the pair had “a lot of healing to do” before they got engaged.
The 51-year-old singer said their decision to take their romance to the next level wasn’t an easy one, as they had “a lot to consider” when it comes to their future.
She said: "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together.
“So I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly - and so late in your life - you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married.’ So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."
And although they spent a long time discussing the next stages of their romance, Gwen – who has sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – said Blake’s proposal was “natural”.
She added: ”It's funny because he basically had the ring and it was right around my birthday. I was getting a little bit anxious ... because I started having a little insecurity and so it was right on time."
Blake and Gwen first met when they worked together on 'The Voice' in 2014, and the following year, their friendship turned romantic as they leaned on each other for support following the breakdown of their respective marriages to actress Miranda Lambert and Bush frontman Gavin.
