Blake Shelton would advise his younger self to relax more

Blake Shelton would have told his younger self to relax more often.
The 44-year-old country singer is marking the 20th anniversary of his hit debut single 'Austin' and admits that he regrets "living life to the max" when he was younger.
Blake said: "I would have told myself to get more rest back then. When I started I was 24 and lived life to the max back then. It's probably why I ran out of battery so soon."
The star also revealed that he regrets some of the fashion choices he made during his early days of stardom, particularly the mullet hairstyle.
Blake told PEOPLE magazine: "I would have told that kid, 'Hey man, the mullet's not as cool as you think it is."
The 'All About Tonight' singer says that he is a "slow slug" and enjoys spending time sitting down as a coach on 'The Voice'.
Shelton joked: "These days I'm just kind of a slow slug. Luckily I got the job on 'The Voice' and I get to sit in the red chair most of the time for a living."
Blake has teamed up with fiancée Gwen Stefani for the song 'Nobody but You' and the pair received an Academy of Country Music (ACM) award nomination, much to Stefani's delight.
He said: "Gwen's so blown away. She's just shocked and so happy to be welcomed into (the country) family."
Blake has suggested that the pair are unlikely to venture into each other's separate musical worlds.
He shared: "One of the things that she's adamant about is she wants people to know that she's not making a country album or trying to step into that area.
"She just likes to make records with me. And if you're going to make a record with me, whether you like it or not, it's going to end up country. I can't help it!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.