2018’s cult indie film Blindspotting becomes a series on Starz, focusing on female rather than male protagonists in Oakland, CA. The cult animated dramedy Tuca & Bertie lands on Adult Swim after Netflix cut it loose after one season. (Even streamers can cancel shows stupidly. It’s not just a network thing.) AMC+ gives its experimental sitcom/drama Kevin Can F**k Himself an early launch, while Fear the Walking Dead brings its sixth season to a no-doubt-violent conclusion.
‘Blindspotting’ as a Series, Adult Swim Rescues ‘Tuca & Bertie,’ ‘Kevin Can Bleep Himself,’ ‘Fear’ Finale
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
