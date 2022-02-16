‘Blockbuster’: Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park for Netflix Comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero has found her next TV gig as she joins Netflix‘s upcoming comedy Blockbuster.
She will star alongside the previously announced Randall Park in the single-camera workplace comedy from creators Vanessa Ramos, David Caspe, and Jackie Clarke. Additional casting will be announced soon, as the show about the last remaining Blockbuster video store takes shape at the streamer.
Fumero has been cast as Eliza, a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is currently on the rocks. After having left Harvard after one semester to start a family, Eliza now works at Blockbuster alongside Park’s Timmy as his trusted number two. But could there be more between them?
Ordered for 10 episodes, Blockbuster is described as an ensemble comedy set at the last Blockbuster Video, and it will explore what it takes and who it takes to keep the small business succeeding against the odds. This project will serve as Fumero’s first major TV role since Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended last year.
She memorably played Detective Amy Santiago in the half-hour comedy on which she worked with Blockbuster creator Vanessa Ramos. Her other TV credits include One Day at a Time, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., One Life to Live, and Gossip Girl among others.
Blockbuster is executive produced by writers Ramos, Caspe, and Clarke along with John Davis and John Fox. Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming series Blockbuster as it takes shape at Netflix.
Blockbuster, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix
