Bloody Valentine: Machine Gun Kelly 'wears girlfriend Megan Fox's blood around his neck'

Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox's blood around his neck.
The 'Bloody Valentine' singer paid tribute to his partner on Valentine's Day (14.02.21) and shared a photo of a glass vial with what is seemingly a blob of the 'Jennifer's Body' actress' actual blood inside.
He captioned a carousel of selfies with the 34-year-old star and one of the unique pendent: "i wear your blood around my neck (sic)"
Megan, who starred alongside her beau in his music video for 'Bloody Valentine', also shared her own favourite pictures with the rap rocker - whose real name is Colson Baker - and penned a poem about her "most unusually handsome boy", in which she admitted "there is no destination without him".
She wrote: "there goes my heart
manifest outside of my body
draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy
magical and haunted
kinetic and tortured
ethereal and dangerous
cosmic
lawless
eternal
creative genius
the journey will likely be perilous
but there is no destination without him
happy valentine’s day rehab barbie (sic)"
The loved-up pair started dating last year and Kelly previously confessed he "didn't know what love was" until he met Megan and had no idea true love actually existed until he fell head over heels with the 'Transformers' star.
He said: "I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ After I made the big chunk of the album ['Tickets to My Downfall'], I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist. My house isn't gated, so that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kind of living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."
And MGK thinks he became a "better person" after he fell in love with Megan - who has Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green
He said: "'Tickets' is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It's interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f****** life."
