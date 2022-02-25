The worlds of two hit CBS comedies are about to collide.
There will be a crossover between The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola on Monday, March 14, TVLine reports. An episode of the latter will see Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold’s Calvin and Tina Butler appear.
The crossover on Bob Hearts Abishola will also feature guest star Briga Heelan, recently seen on CBS’ B Positive as dialysis patient Samantha. She will play Marion, a director who will be filming an ad for MaxDot and wanting to focus on the Wheelers. But Bob (Billy Gardell) isn’t sure that his family has what it takes to be on TV.
Bob Hearts Abishola co-creator Al Higgins shared his excitement about the upcoming crossover, telling TVLine, “When we were discussing the episode, Chuck came up with the idea to reach out to Cedric, Tichina and all our Monday night friends at The Neighborhood. We’ve loved teaming up with them every week, and this was a fun way to honor that.”
He continued, “Cedric and Tichina were fantastic. We couldn’t be happier with how it turned out, and can’t wait to share the episode with fans of both shows.”
'Ghosts': 9 of the Show's Most Emotional Episodes So Far, Ranked
And there will be a bit of a casting crossover in an upcoming Neighborhood episode as well. While Bob Hearts Abishola‘s Gina Yashere won’t be playing Kemi, she will hop on over for a special guest role as a party planner, Chika.
Gina Yashere is a hugely talented comedian, writer and actress who makes me laugh out loud,” The Neighborhood showrunner Meg DeLoatch. “I’m so excited to have her join us on The Neighborhood! I know she’s going to bring plenty of energy and joy.”
Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood, currently in their third and fourth seasons, respectively, have both been renewed for the 2022-23 season and currently rank as the network’s third and second most-watched comedies.
Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood Crossover Event, Monday, March 14, 8:30/7:30c, CBS
