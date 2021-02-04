Bob Odenkirk's Golden Globe nomination is a reminder of 'community'

Bob Odenkirk's Golden Globe nomination has reminded him he's part of the Hollywood "community".
The 58-year-old actor has landed his fourth Best Actor in a Drama Series nod for his turn as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the crime drama series and he was pleased this week's shortlist announcement gave him the chance to reconnect with his peers because the coronavirus pandemic has taken away social interaction.
He told Deadline: "The nomination is a reminder that there’s other people out there in the world, that we’re part of a community.
"We haven’t seen each other because there’s no get-togethers, there’s no awards and the benefit shows that you’re a part of, that are big part of … this very social business. But even just getting the nomination … it reminds me that I’m in this community of people I like very much.”
Filming on the sixth and final series of the 'Breaking Bad' prequel will begin next month and Bob teased the episodes will be filled with "fireworks" and writers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have built up to a "supremely intense" finale.
He said: "I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and [Gilligan and Gould] build up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense.”
Bob is shortlisted for the award alongside 'Ozark' star Jason Bateman, 'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor, 'Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys and screen legend Al Pacino, who is nominated for his work on 'Hunters'.
Meanwhile, Matthew - who was previously nominated for two Golden Globes for 'The Americans' - is pleased to have made the shortlist because there was always doubt around how well-received a reboot of the popular detective story would be received.
He said: “It’s always great to be nominated for something you really believe in. There was, I think, a mild hint of apprehension…because you’re reimagining something that was firmly established, in the hearts and minds of especially America, but worldwide.
"The madness of this business is, you throw so many balls in the air, hoping that they align as planets, and it works. So, you’re relieved, in a way, that it worked.”
The Golden Globe Awards will take place on 28 February.
