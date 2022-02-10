Bob Saget Died After Accidentally Hitting His Head, Family Says

The family of Bob Saget has revealed that the legendary comedian died of head trauma resulting from an accident. The Full House star passed away on January 9 at the age of 65.
“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family statement read. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”
The statement went on to say that “authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” adding that “they have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”
Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Sunday, January 9. He had performed a comedy show in Jacksonville the night before and even posted about the show on social media, noting how much he loved returning to stand-up. Upon the news of Saget’s death, there was an outpouring of love from his fans and industry peers.
“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the family concluded.
Celebrating Bob Saget: Remember America's Dad With TV Guide Magazine's Special Issue
Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House and as the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. He also appeared in shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Shameless, and Surviving Suburbia. Saget, who was nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2014, returned to stand-up in 2021, kicking off a nationwide tour that was set to conclude in June of this year.
