Bobbi Brown: Make-up is going to be fresh, glowy and natural this summer

Bobbi Brown believes "natural" and "glowy" glam will be popular in the summer months.
The 64-year-old make-up artist has suggested people will continue to opt for low maintenance looks, which many have adopted in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because they have become "more comfortable" with their natural beauty.
Speaking on Us Weekly's 'Glam Squad Confidential', she said: "Most of us have really enjoyed the new lifestyle of more comfortable things, and I think - they'll be more highlights in the hair, there's no question - the make-up is going to be fresh and glowy and natural because I think people are more comfortable seeing that on themselves. And so I'm thrilled about that."
In 2020, Bobbi launched a new beauty brand - four years after leaving her eponymous brand.
Jones Road is the "make-up equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife".
She said: "Four years ago, after I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, one of those questions [I asked myself] was: Why can't I find makeup products that are both clean and high-performance - that don't sacrifice one for the other? Jones Road was born from a search for something that didn't yet exist. Because it didn't exist, I had to create it. What I wanted was the makeup equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look, whether it be no-makeup makeup or something with more drama."
And Bobbi said then that she has been doing simple make-up routines, herself rather than the glam she was used to with her previous company.
On her preference for "simple" looks nowadays, she said: "When I was promoting my books as part of the brand, I had stylists and PR people and cars and drivers. When I promoted a book after [I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics], I’d get a blowout from one of those places, and show up in the studio in jeans and sneakers - and me doing my own makeup by the way - and I felt, ‘Wow, this is who I really am.’ I really liked being my simple, normal self."
Bobbi also feels things are completely "different" today than when she set up her previous brand.
She said: "I created my original brand in the '90s. Things are different today. Women shop differently; there is a new definition of what beauty is. Imperfect is beautiful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.