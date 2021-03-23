Bobby Brown Jr died of an accidental overdose of a cocktail of drugs and alcohol

Bobby Brown Jr. died from an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.
Singer Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son - whose half-sister Bobbi Kristina passed away in 2015 at the age of just 22 - was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on November 18.
And on Monday (03.22.21), The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released his autopsy report, which stated that Bobby Jr. tragically passed away from "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl."
It's also noted that Bobby Jr. had been drinking tequila with friends and consumed cocaine and prescription pain relief Percocet on the day he died.
The death has been ruled "accidental" and no foul play was determined as suspected.
Shortly after his child's passing, Bobby and his family issued a statement in which they said they were “devastated".
And a day later, Bobby broke his silence and admitted there are “no words to explain the pain” they are going through.
He said in a statement: “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”
His lawyer added: “Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple of days before his death, with flu-like symptoms. This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.”
The tragic loss came after Bobby Jr.'s half-sister Bobbi was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 - similar scenes to that of her late mother Whitney Houston, who died from accidental drowning in a bath in 2012 aged 48.
Bobbi spent six months in a coma, but she passed away in July 2015.
Her cause of death was declared as drowning and "mixed drug intoxication", the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed.
According to a toxicology report, she had a cocaine-related substance and alcohol in her system.
The medical examiner’s office said in the statement at the time: "The underlying cause of death is the condition which starts the downhill course of events leading to death and in this case is the immersion associated with drug intoxication."
Bobbi was buried two days after her death, next to her mother at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey.
