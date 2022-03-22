The Bold and the Beautiful is celebrating its 35th anniversary this week. The half-hour CBS serial created by the late William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell debuted on March 23, 1987. On Thursday, March 24, head writer/executive producer Bradley Bell (son of William and Lee) is devoting an entire episode to the character of Brooke Logan Forrester, played by original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang, and five of Brooke’s loves.
Brooke’s going through a rough time right now as her marriage to true love Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is on the rocks. She’ll talk to him as well as ex-husbands Eric (original cast member John McCook), Bill (Don Diamont), and, returning for this special episode, Nick (Jack Wagner) and Thorne (Winsor Harmon).
TV Insider chatted with Lang about her journey as B&B’s Brooke, why the audience stands behind the plucky heroine despite her many missteps — all in the name of love, of course! Read on to take a trip down memory lane with Lang as B&B turns 35!
Brooke’s examining her life just in time for the show’s 35th anniversary. What did you think when you learned about this episode?
Katherine Kelly Lang: I’m always worried about what the audience will think as Brooke tries to live down the “slut from the valley” image. This is a nice standalone episode in which she gets support from five men who’ve played an important role in her life.
You’re really worried about the audience? You have this ability to sell whatever the writers give you and people still stand by Brooke.
[Laughs] Well, I do my best. That comes along with the job. We sell what’s on the page. That’s the challenge and the fun of it for me. The crazier, the better. You get to go all in.
Brooke seemed to have that quality from the beginning — she could do things like hide Ridge’s letter to Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) or fall in love with Eric, Ridge’s dad — and the audience still got behind her.
Brooke always wears her heart on her sleeve. She’s in love with the love of her life [Ridge]. She has a good heart. It’s all about love.
The late Stephanie (Susan Flannery) said about Brooke, “We know your defense. Everything that you say at the moment is exactly what you mean. Well, I can’t live in a world where truth is served up like fast food — hot one moment and cold and greasy the next…” On one hand, there’s some truth in that because when Brooke says she’s in love, she is.
I do think so but, to her, it’s never cold and greasy. It’s always warming in the oven.
Let’s talk about each of the five men in this episode. What is it about Bill that Brooke finds so attractive?
Brooke and Bill each knew the other for who they were and accepted each other. Theirs was a maybe more honest and open relationship. She never tried to hide who she was from him.
How about Thorne? It was hot, but it also ended rather quickly in the grand scheme of things.
Thorne was a Forrester.
Never hurts.
[Laughs] He’s Ridge’s brother. He’s a sweetheart and they were very dear friends. I think that in Brooke’s mind it could have gone further, but it was a friendship and also a sexual thing, [and] it couldn’t progress from there. Her reasons [for being with him] were wrong. If she couldn’t have Ridge, she’d go to the next best thing — his brother. The intent was all wrong.
Did that apply to Eric, too? Ridge’s father?
Eric was more the fatherly figure. Brooke was very young at the time. She was very hurt when she met Eric as Ridge had just dumped her and married Caroline. Eric took her in and made her feel safe and secure. It felt fatherly, but the relationship sprung out of him being there with so much love and support. That was a very nice, safe feeling for Brooke.
Not to play Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) on you, but was Brooke attracted to Eric because her father had walked out on the family?
I knew she had father issues. You look for somebody who can fill that position. You may not know that you’re doing it, but that stuff happens. I’m sure that was a lot of it. There was this figure who was larger than life – Mr. Forrester! There was wonder and awe. To top it off, he was so nice and romantic. He took care of every single detail. He was perfect.
Was there a part of Brooke thinking that being with Eric will stick it to Stephanie?
I don’t think that was in her head at all. If she thought how convenient it is that this will hurt Stephanie, I don’t think she felt good about it.
Nick was similar in that he’s Ridge’s brother, but he’s not a Forrester. What was compelling about Nick?
He brought so much — adventure and a new way to look at life. He was a reprieve from the Forresters. There was music and romance on board the Shady Marlin [his boat]. They sailed off to islands. The kids were little then. They were a sweet little family. When Nick started to become like everyone else — a businessman, a designer – things changed. He wasn’t what Brooke fell in love with in the beginning.
Of course, the episode wouldn’t be complete without Ridge. They’re so far apart now. What is it about Ridge where he’s the OTP (One True Pairing)?
Can you ever really answer that? It’s a feeling. It’s been a feeling from the very beginning. She can’t cut ties with it. In her mind, it will always be Ridge – whether she’s with him or not.
Recently, Ridge went from saying “you’re my Logan,” but when she raced to Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) side during Ridge and Deacon’s battle, there seemed to be a turning point. Will Brooke examine why she makes certain decisions?
At that moment, she wasn’t thinking. Brooke just reacted. She was trying to protect the one who needed protecting. It was about taking Deacon’s side. She didn’t want anyone killed.
If it comes out that Brooke was manipulated and drugged by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), do you think it would make a difference in Ridge and Brooke’s future?
I’m not sure. Sheila didn’t help, but there were other decisions made that night. I’m not sure. We’ll have to wait and see.
Do you have a shoutout to the fans who’ve stuck by Brooke?
Yes. I can’t believe it’s been 35 years. Each year comes and goes so fast now, it seems. I’m so thrilled to still be here and to be working on the show. I love my character and the stories Brad keeps telling. I’m happy we’re going strong and there are so many people who’ve been watching since the very beginning. Thanks to the fans for supporting us and loving us and watching us.
