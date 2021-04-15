‘Borat’: Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakolova Return in First Look at Amazon’s Multipart Special (VIDEO)

Borat’s back and it didn’t take 14 years for him to return this time as Amazon Prime Video unveils a first look at a new special, Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.
In a less wordy explanation, this special with Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) and his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) features unseen gems cut from 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm along with new footage. The new title has no premiere date yet, but the teaser trailer promises plenty more politically charged comedy.
'Borat' Interrupts Mike Pence's Speech in Amazon's Sequel Trailer (VIDEO)
Described as a multipart special by Amazon, the never-before-seen footage unveils more of the high stakes and dangerous stunts pulled off by the Kazakhstani character. In the trailer, revisit moments from the gun rally, Borat’s pandemic cabin stay with Jim and Jerry, as well as Tutar’s makeup consultation with all-new footage.
Taking into consideration its multi-part status, it’s unclear how many parts Borat Supplemental Reportings will feature. The special’s announcement comes fresh on the heels of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s success in the awards circuit, including two Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Bakalova.
Gear up for plenty of laughter and some close calls by checking out the trailer below, including an ambulance getaway for the usually unshakable Cohen. And if you have yet to see Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, catch it on Amazon before this multipart special arrives soon.
Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, Coming Soon, Amazon Prime Video
