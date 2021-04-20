Borat Subsequent Moviefilm receives three MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' has received three nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The mockumentary comedy film that saw Sacha Baron Cohen reprise the role of Borat has been nominated for Best Movie, Breakthrough Performance, and Best Duo, for Sacha and Maria Bakalova, ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles in May.
Elsewhere, 'Judas and the Black Messiah' has garnered two nominations, while Chadwick Boseman - who passed away in August, at the age of 43 - has been given a posthumous nomination for his performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
However, the late film star faces competition for the coveted accolade from the likes of Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya.
In the TV categories, 'WandaVision' has received five nominations.
The Disney+ series - which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany - leads the overall list of nominees, having received nods in the Best Show, Best Hero, Best Performance In A Show, Best Villain and Best Fight categories.
'Emily in Paris', 'RuPaul's Drag Race', and 'The Boys' have all received three nominations.
'Emily in Paris' - the Netflix series that stars Lily Collins - has been nominated in the Best Show, Best Kiss, and Breakthrough Performance categories, while 'RuPaul's Drag Race' is competing in the categories of Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host.
The UK edition of the show - 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' - is also in contention to win the Best International Reality Series gong.
However, the hit TV show is set to face competition for the accolade from 'Love Island', 'Acapulco Shore', and 'Geordie Shore'.
The Movie & TV Awards are being held over two nights, with May 16 being set aside for the Movie & TV Awards telecast, while the following day will see the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which is more geared towards reality shows.
Fan voting for the awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and it will remain open until April 30.
Full list of nominees:
BEST MOVIE:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW:
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE:
Carey Mulligan:
Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman:
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen:
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya:
Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:
Anya Taylor-Joy:
The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen:
WandaVision
Elliot Page:
The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin:
The Crown
Michaela Coel:
I May Destroy You
BEST HERO:
Anthony Mackie:
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot:
Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid:
The Boys
Pedro Pascal:
The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris:
WandaVision
BEST KISS:
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline:
Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh:
Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo:
Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison:
Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor:
Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:
Annie Murphy:
Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre:
Bad Trip
Issa Rae:
Insecure
Jason Sudeikis:
Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones:
Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN:
Aya Cash:
The Boys
Ewan McGregor:
Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito:
The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn:
WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult:
The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE:
Antonia Gentry:
Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park:
Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal:
Normal People
Regé-Jean Page:
Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT:
Final Funhouse Fight:
Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight:
Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront:
The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha:
WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf:
Zack Snyder's Justice League
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:
Elisabeth Moss:
The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett:
Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: B
Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti:
Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn:
Freaky
BEST DUO:
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo:
Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan:
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda:
The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park:
Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW:
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire Unscripted
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW:
90 Day Fiancee
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
BEST REALITY CAST:
90 Day Fiancee
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES:
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW:
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES:
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW:
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW:
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
BEST HOST:
Nicole Byer:
Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek:
Ridiculousness
RuPaul:
RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin:
The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish:
Kids Say the Darndest Things
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR:
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES:
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT:
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn:
Selling Sunset
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice:
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman:
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian:
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson:
Legendary
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES:
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.