“Legacy matters. How you live your life, what you leave behind,” Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) says in the teaser for his new series.
In addition to that new preview, IMDb TV has announced that Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Friday, May 6. And in the new series, picking up after the seven-season run of Bosch on Prime Video, he may have quit being a cop with the Los Angeles Police Department (which made a lot of noise), but his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), is following in his footsteps while he’s busy working private cases.
“I don’t work for defense attorneys,” Harry tells his former enemy, top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) in the teaser. “Even in pursuit of the truth?” she asks. They do have a desire to find justice in common. Watch the video below for more.
The first season of the spinoff is loosely based on Michael Connelly’s The Wrong Side of Goodbye and follows Harry as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. For his first job, he is tasked with finding the only potential heir to an ailing billionaire, Whitney Vance. He clashes with powerful figures who have a vested interest in that person not being found. When he looks into the family tree, he discovers shocking revelations spanning generations. Since he doesn’t have a badge and prefers old-school tactics, Maurice “Mo” Bassi (recurring guest star Stephen A. Chang), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares his fondness for smooth jazz and commitment to justice, becomes an invaluable resource.
Meanwhile, as a rookie patrol officer, Maddie is paired with Reina Vasquez (recurring guest star Denise Sanchez), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. She must figure out what kind of cop she wants to be. Harry, who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes it’s clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job. David Moses, William Devane, Phil Morris, Kate Burton, Steven Flynn, Aisha Kabia, Jai Rodriguez, Danielle Larracuente, and Michael Rose also recur.
Titus Welliver Says Goodbye to 'Bosch' & Gives Us a Sneak Peek at the Spinoff
Bosch: Legacy comes from Fabel Entertainment and is executive produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes directed the pilot.
Bosch: Legacy, Series Premiere, Friday, May 6, IMDb TV
More Headlines:
- ‘The Boys’: Billy Butcher Takes the Spotlight in Season 3 First Look (PHOTO)
- ‘Abbott Elementary’ Pays It Forward as ABC Gives Books to Underfunded Schools
- ‘Gentleman Jack’: Suranne Jones Returns in a First Look at Season 2 (VIDEO)
- ‘Better Call Saul’ Raises the Stakes in AMC’s First Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)
- ‘Moon Knight’: New Clips of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke in Disney+ Marvel Series (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.