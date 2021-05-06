Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel is expecting her second child

Danielle Fishel is expecting her second child.
The 'Boy Meets World' star announced on her 40th birthday (05.05.21) that she and her 'Masked Singer' writer husband Jensen Karp, 41, are set to expand their brood with a baby brother for their son Adler, 22 months, on the way.
She captioned a snap of her cradling her blossoming bump on Instagram: "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life. I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might. (sic)"
Jensen added in his own emotional post: "Happy 40th birthday to my life partner, a team captain and the greatest mom to our now soon to be 2 boys. She believes in our squad and even when I held a newborn Adler like he was a fragile piece of china for the first 4 months, she had the patience and care of a saint. My heart was made to be here with her and though she should be celebrated everyday, today is a milestone occasion. Love you @daniellefishel…(sic)"
Adler came into the world a month earlier than planned in September 2019 and had chylothorax, fluid on the lungs, which meant he had to be bottle-fed.
Danielle explained at the time: "Adler is bottle-fed because of the issue that he had, something called chylothorax. It's a leak in the lymphatic system. "Unfortunately, my breast milk was creating fluid in his lungs, and we had to take him off of breast milk and put him on a specially formulated formula that doesn't use the lymphatic system."
Adler had to be rushed to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles after Providence Tarzana Medical Center staff decided the fluid wasn't going away as quickly as hoped, which was "traumatizing" for the new parents.
She shared at the time: "That was obviously devastating for us. It was traumatizing.
"We were not expecting that. The last thing we had heard was that it looks good, the fluid's going down. We expected to have this ultrasound done and be told there was no more fluid in his lungs."
