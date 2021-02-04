Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on 'healthy terms'

Bradley Cooper is on “healthy terms” with Irina Shayk.
The 46-year-old actor split from Irina in June 2019 after four years together, and sources have now said the former couple are still “very respectful of one another” and have worked out a “balanced schedule” for sharing custody of their three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.
An insider said: “They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations. There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule. Bradley usually is busier and has back-to-back films lined up, but he makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.
“They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”
The insider also claimed Bradley’s “primary focus” is his daughter, and said he and Irina share a common focus in providing for their tot.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the source added: “Bradley’s focus is and has been his daughter and his mom, [Gloria Campano], whom he adores. They will always be his number ones. Irina’s focus, of course, is her daughter and then any modelling work she has going on.”
Bradley and 35-year-old Irina welcomed Lea in April 2017, and the ‘A Star Is Born’ actor later said fatherhood changed him in “every way”.
He said: “It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgment. I can just play with toys all day long … or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I’m wasting my life. I love cartoons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.