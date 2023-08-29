Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'remain friendly despite break-up'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk "are friendly and get along" with each other.

The 48-year-old actor and Irina, 37, have a six-year-old daughter together called Lea, and the former couple - who have recently been spotted in Italy - are determined to do whatever they can to make their daughter happy.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.