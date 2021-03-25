Brandi Glanville: Denise Richards hasn't spoken to me since affair claims

Brandi Glanville claims Denise Richards hasn’t spoken to her since she claimed the pair had slept together in April 2019.
The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star alleged during a July 2020 episode of the reality show that she and Denise – who is married to Aaron Phypers – had gotten intimate the year before, a claim which has been denied by the actress.
And now, Brandi has said she hasn’t heard from Denise since she made the claims in front of Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi whilst at a sit-down dinner at Kyle’s house.
Speaking during an appearance on Australia’s ‘The Morning Show’, she said: “She and I have not spoken since, we haven’t seen each other since I told the ladies. So, not on the show, not at the reunion, not in person.
“I’ve reached out to her just over email saying, ‘We need to, like, sit and talk,’ you know? But I have not heard from her or seen her since I said that in Kyle’s house that night.”
In Brandi’s original claims, the 48-year-old reality star said she “f*****” Denise, who told her not to tell her husband, Aaron.
But when confronted about the claims, Denise profusely denied ever being with Brandi, as she said: "What the f***? That is not true!"
Brandi later claimed Denise "threw her against the wall" and kissed her when they first met.
She said: "We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs. Then our agent left because it was getting late for him, but we stayed because we were having a great time, we were hitting it off. And then Denise said to me, 'Oh my God, does it seem like I've been looking at your boobs all night?' I'm like, 'Yeah, pretty much.' We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down. She just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me ...
"We were drunk and it's not the first time I've made out with a friend or a girl. I was flattered, it was a compliment. She's a beautiful girl. She's Denise Richards."
The claims eventually led to Denise quitting ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.
A source said at the time: "Denise has made it clear she doesn't want to return and doesn't feel comfortable returning. She has expressed it was emotionally stressful and took a toll on her mental health."
