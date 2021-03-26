Brandi Glanville shares photos of painful facial burns

Brandi Glanville is still in pain after suffering second degree burns "all over [her] face" in December.
The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star had a mishap with a light treatment she was using to ease skin condition psoriasis which saw her singe off her eyelashes, "burn" her retinas - leaving her unable to open her eyes for several days - and suffer painful injuries to her face.
Following criticism of her appearance on an Instagram Live earlier this week, Brandi shared a close-up photo of part of her face without make-up on Twitter and wrote: "So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing.(sic)"
A fan asked how the 48-year-old star was recovering and she added: ""I'm OK but you know it happened in December I'm still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry.
"My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes [for] three days the light was so painful (sic)"
Brandi explained her injuries were sustained when she misunderstood the instructions she'd received from her doctor.
She wrote: "It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds.
"Completely my fault. It was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress."
Brandi was reluctant to speak out or show the extent of her injuries, but felt she had to defend herself following the criticism of her looks.
She tweeted: "Honestly it’s not something I want it out there or I wanted to share at all and it was so depressing but I just feel like I have to defend myself I’m still healing."
