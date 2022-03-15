You’ll continue to see Brennan Elliott all over the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ films. The actor and Crown Media Family Networks have agreed to an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal.
“It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years,” Elliott said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”
Added Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, “Brennan brings tremendous talent and charisma to every role. He’s a joy to work with and we look forward to collaborating with him on new movies we know our viewers will fall in love with.”
'When Calls the Heart': What Challenges Await Elizabeth & Lucas in Season 9? (VIDEO)
Elliott first appeared on the Hallmark Channel in the primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, playing Warren Saget from 2013 to 2015, for its three-season run. He has starred in multiple films across both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, from Christmas movies (A Christmas Melody, Love You Like Christmas) to year-round rom-coms (All of My Heart franchise, with Lacey Chabert) to mysteries (Flower Shop Mysteries and The Crossword Mysteries). His most recent films on the Hallmark Channel were 2021’s Open by Christmas (part of the “Countdown to Christmas” event) and 2022’s The Perfect Pairing.
