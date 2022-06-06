Brett Goldstein feels like 'nothing'

Brett Goldstein feels like he is "nothing".
The 41-year-old actor admitted it was "insane" to win the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at last year's Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Roy Kent in 'Ted Lasso' and he doesn't think he'll ever get used to such high-profile events.
Asked if he will get used to attending awards ceremonies, he said: "I wonder if that ever changes? I still think I have low self-esteem and that I’m nothing.”
While the Apple TV+ series has made Brett a household name, he's been working in the industry since his 20s and insisted there was never a moment where he contemplated giving up his showbiz dreams because he always had just enough money coming in.
He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: "I’m a 20-year overnight success! But I get it. Nobody saw me before. Still, I’ve always made enough money to pay bills, between stand-up, acting, writing, editing.
"[Was I close to giving up?] No. I would do it for free — just don’t tell Apple. But I also had a peaceful realisation while doing auditions in LA. I thought, ‘I’m very lucky. I do the thing I love and earn enough, so if this is the rest of my life, I’m the happiest guy in the world.’ ”
And even now he's been so successful with 'Ted Lasso' - on which he is also a writer - the 'Derek' actor has no plans to slow down with his workload.
He said: “I understood Roy. There is a tragedy to ageing footballers not being able to do the thing that is their joy. What happens next? Does Roy think, ‘Shall I just end it?’ I’ve felt elements of that. As in, ‘F***! I’m running out of time.’
"I’m a workaholic. And the reason is that there is a limited amount of time and I’ve got so many things I need to get done.
“I do what I love, so why wouldn’t I work? It’s better than going to dinner parties.”
