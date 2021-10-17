Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess celebrate their one-year anniversary

Brian Austin Green feels "lucky" to have Sharna Burgess in his life.
The 48-year-old actor has marked the couple's one-year anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram, revealing he's "never been loved" in the same way by anyone else.
Alongside a photo of them together, Brian wrote: "1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before [heart emoji] #damnimlucky (sic)"
In response, Sharna said: "I love you baby. So many more years to come [heart emoji] (sic)"
Brian has posted a series of photos and videos on the platform, too.
Sharna, 36, also marked their one-year anniversary with a heartfelt post on social media.
The ballroom dancer - who recently performed alongside Brian on 'Dancing with the Stars' - heaped praise on the actor, saying he's "everything [she] ever wanted".
She wrote on the platform: "1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed.
"I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. [heart emoji] I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :) (sic)"
Brian posted his touching message on social media shortly after he reached a divorce settlement with Megan Fox.
The 35-year-old actress and Brian agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children - Noah Shannon, nine, Bodhi Ransom, seven, and Journey River, five.
According to TMZ, the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement, so under California law, any assets acquired during their marriage will be shared 50/50.
Details of financial settlements, such as child and spousal supports, were not revealed in the latest documents filed.
