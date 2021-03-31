Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess didn't rush romance

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess didn't kiss for "four or five dates".
The couple have been dating for six months after opting for a "different way of dating" because the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional was looking for a "serious" relationship and really wanted to "get to know" her partner properly.
She said: "It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed," she said. "It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that's where we are both at in our lives. I'm not really dating for fun, I'm dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside."
The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January, weeks after they were photographed together in Hawaii and the 35-year-old dancer admitted she's had to seek a balance between keeping things private and "screaming it from the mountaintop".
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours, we kept that for as long as we could.
"We took out time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful."
And Sharna and the 47-year-old actor - who has son Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil and Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and four-year-old Journey with estranged wife Megan Fox - are amazed at how quickly time has flown by since they got together.
Sharna said: "It feels like yesterday that we were saying, 'How has it only been four weeks?' and now it's like, 'How has it been six months?!' It's gone so, so fast."
The dancer revealed how Brian had almost been her partner in 'Dancing With the Stars' last season but backed out and now she doesn't think she'd want him to take part.
She said: "It's such a different bubble to work in.
"I love what we have, and 'Dancing With the Stars' is a whole other experience. It could put us in too much of a public space where people are like, 'Oh! They're fighting' or... 'Oh, there's no chemistry.'
"People do that enough when your not dating your dance partner, so it's like, do we want those eyes on us?"
