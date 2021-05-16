Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson welcome first child

Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson have welcomed their first child together.
The former Westlife singer shared a snap of his fiancée pushing their baby girl in a pram as he confirmed they had become proud parents to their little girl, although they did not confirm when she arrived into the world.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote alongside a photo of Danielle with the baby: "Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It's been the best week of our life @daniparky. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Brian and Danielle previously opened up on their miscarriage pain.
Revealing that they have been having IVF treatment, Danielle admitted she did fall pregnant after the first round of treatment but she lost the baby five weeks into the pregnancy.
Speaking about her and Brian's heartbreak, the PE teacher said: "I was about five weeks in. I felt pregnant. I had a backache and some tiredness.
"Then I started bleeding and the symptoms disappeared. I took a pregnancy test and it was negative. A blood test in hospital confirmed I'd lost the baby."
Brian was in Dubai at the same time that Danielle lost their baby and she recalled that when she flew out to meet him in the UAE city the singer "didn't believe the baby was gone".
Whilst they were both in Dubai, Brian arranged for a top gynaecologist whom he had met during his visit to perform a scan which confirmed she had lost the baby.
Speaking about the loss, Brian added: "We were devastated. I didn't believe the baby was gone ... it was the worst sinking feeling ever."
The couple were due to marry in 2021 but Brian recently revealed that the couple had decided to postpone their nuptials until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He previously said: "We were talking about getting married next year but five weddings that we were supposed to go to this summer have been moved to the summer of 2021. I think we're going to wait until 2022 for our wedding. When Danielle and I get married, we want to take some time together afterwards, we don't want to try and be squeezing it in between shows
