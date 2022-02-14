‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance & Lady Whistledown’s Return (VIDEO)

Netflix is serving up a sweet Valentine’s treat for viewers of Bridgerton as the streamer and Shondaland hosted a global event for the series and its super fans ahead of the upcoming March 25 premiere. During the event featuring stars Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Golda Rosheuvel, and author Julia Quinn, the first teaser for Season 2 was unveiled.
The Valentine’s Day discussion centered on the popularity of Season 1, new characters in Season 2, and what’s ahead for Lady Whistledown and the rest of the ton. As evidenced by the teaser, below, quite a lot is in store for viewers as the spotlight shifts focus from Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) to Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his search for a wife.
From executive producer Shonda Rhimes and creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton explores Anthony’s role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount. Hellbent on maintaining the family’s name and status, Anthony is driven by duty to find a debutante who meets his unrealistic standards.
Amid his search, he encounters Kate (Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Chandran) as they arrive from India with their mother. As Anthony begins courting Edwina, Kate discovers his true intentions are not of finding a true love match. In response, Kate does everything she can to prevent their union from moving forward.
'Bridgerton': 7 Burning Questions We Have for Season 2
It is through Kate’s determination and Anthony’s frustration that the pair’s verbal sparring matches begin to bring them closer together, complicating the entire situation. Meanwhile, across the way from the Bridgertons are the Featheringtons who are gearing up for the arrival of the newest heir to their estate as Penelope (Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton while hiding her biggest secret from those who are closest to her.
Get a taste of what’s in store for the social season as Netflix unveils its Season 2 teaser trailer for Bridgerton, and don’t miss the premiere when new episodes arrive this March on the streamer.
Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 25, Netflix
