Ruby Stokes, best known for playing Francesca Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton, is set to lead the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co.
Based on Stroud’s young adult supernatural thriller book series, Lockwood & Co. follows three teenage ghost-hunters as they fight deadly spirits in London, England. The eight-part series was written by Joe Cornish, who directed the film Attack the Block and also co-wrote Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn and Ant-Man.
Stokes is joined by newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati in a cast that also includes Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Luke Treadaway (Ordeal by Innocence), Morven Christie (The Bay), Jack Bandeira (Silent Witness), Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones), Hayley Konadu (Imperfect), Rhianna Dorris (Secret Life of Boys), and Paddy Holland (Invasion).
According to Deadline, Stokes will play Lucy Carlyle, a supremely psychically gifted girl who recently arrived in London. Together with Chapman’s Anthony Lockwood and Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim, the teenage trio runs a psychic detection agency amidst the city’s many corporate, adult-run agencies.
Jeremiah plays Inspector Barnes, while Treadaway stars as The Golden Blade and Christie as Penelope Fittes. Bandeira portrays Quill Kipps, while Crompton plays Julius Winkman, Konadu stars as Flo Bones, Dorris as Kat Godwin, and Holland as Bobby Vernon.
While most known for her role in Bridgerton, Stokes also starred in the 2021 British horror film A Banquet. Her other credits include the Starz historical fantasy drama series Da Vinci’s Demons, the BBC sitcom Not Going Out, and the animated war film Where Is Anne Frank?
The Lockwood & Co. book series was first published in 2013 with the title The Screaming Staircase. The series consists of five books, with the final title in the series, The Empty Grave, published in 2017.
Lockwood & Co., TBA, Netflix
