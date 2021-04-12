Brie Bella marks seventh anniversary with Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella says "nothing is better" than life with Daniel Bryan as she marked their seventh anniversary.
The 'Bella Twins' star celebrated the couple's seventh wedding anniversary over the weekend and she marked the happy occasion by sharing a set of sweet photos from her wedding day and their time together.
Sharing a carousel of images on photo-sharing site Instagram, she wrote: "7 wonderful years with my SweetFace ... Nothing is better than experiencing life with you. Love you @bryanldanielson Happy Anniversary (sic)"
Meanwhile, Daniel - whose real name is Bryan Danielson - previously heaped praise on his wife Brie and her twin sister Nikki as the wrestling duo were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last week.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote to mark the occasion for Brie and her twin sister Nikki: So proud of both @thebriebella and @thenikkibella as they enter the Hall of Fame tonight. Early in my WWE career, the three of us were put together, and because of that my life has been made so much better. The Bellas have given so much, both in the ring and outside of it, to make WWE a better place. I couldn’t be happier to have such strong, powerful women as role models to my little girl. And couldn’t be prouder to have Bri as my wife, love life! All the way to Neptune (sic)"
Back in May 2020, Brie and Daniel admitted they were both keen "to work" on their marriage and they had planned a trip to Sedona, Arizona together in order to help them rebuild their romantic connection.
In a confessional, Brie said: "In the last eight years, Bryan and I have just wanted different things than what we've both wanted together in the beginning. I think we really need to come up with some compromises, and I know that if I want my marriage to work, I have to go into Sedona so honest. I can't come back to Phoenix with any regrets."
