British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Acorn TV presents its last Dalgliesh movie, based on P.D. James’ mystery classics, while launching the cozier The Madame Blanc Mysteries, about a resourceful widow snooping around a French village. A 9-1-1 emergency has personal impact when an explosion rocks a hospital. HBO profiles legendary photographer/activist Gordon Parks in a new documentary. PBS’ Independent Lens looks at the struggles of small-town local newspapers.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.