Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'haven't planned a honeymoon'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari haven't planned their honeymoon.
The 40-year-old pop star and Sam, 28, tied the knot at Britney's home in Los Angeles on Thursday (06.09.22), and the loved-up couple are currently enjoying "being newlyweds and just hanging out in LA".
A source told People: "The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more. She loved it all."
Britney and Sam don't currently have any honeymoon plans in place. But the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker - who is one of the best-selling singers of all time - "would love" to spend some quality time with her new husband.
The insider explained: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip."
Britney recently confessed to having a panic attack shortly before she walked down the aisle.
The chart-topping singer admitted that despite her excitement, she had an attack of nerves before the ceremony.
She wrote on Instagram: "I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! (sic)"
A number of Britney's celebrity pals, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and Paris Hilton, attended her wedding party, and the pop star thanked them for coming via her social media post.
She wrote: "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!! (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.